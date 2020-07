Jammu and Kashmir Government today extended the guidelines cum restrictions issued vide Order No. 59 & 61-JK- (DMRRR) of 2020 dated 07.06.2020 until 03.07.2020 saying that the Centre’s fresh guidelines on some relaxations require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

An order issued by the State Executive Committee said the guidelines or instructions issued on June 7 with regard to lockdown would continue until July 3.