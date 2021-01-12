J&K Govt signs MoU with NECBDC, NEC for bamboo entrepreneurship | MoU will create new wave of development: LG Sinha

To harness the unexplored potential of bamboo sector in J&K, the Ministry of DoNER, GoI through North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) under North Eastern Council (NEC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Jammu and Kashmir for Bamboo Entrepreneurship and Bamboo Infrastructure Development in J&K.

The MoU was signed in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, MoS, PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh here at the convention centre.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha congratulated the people of J&K and all those associated with the bamboo sector and said that the signing of MoU would give impetus to bamboo production, its processing and associated business, and develop bamboo industry into a strong industry of J&K.

For planned cultivation of commercial species of Bamboo, the Lt Governor said that the J&K administration would explore the possibility of setting up a State Bamboo Mission (SBM) in Jammu and Kashmir that would benefit large number of farmers in J&K.

LG Sinha said that with the signing of MoU for bamboo development in J&K, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Har Medh Par Ped’ had been made a reality in J&K.

Laying special emphasis on tapping the potential of the bamboo sector in J&K, LG Sinha observed that the MoU had been carefully drafted for the overall development and harnessing of unexplored, untapped potential of this sector of J&K.

Through our partnership with North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council, we will take up implementation and development of bamboo technology, bamboo-based research and related developmental activities in J&K and replicate good practices by knowledge sharing and technical partnership, LG Sinha said.

The MoU would create financial and market linkages for the bamboo produce and facilitate promoting bamboo startup entrepreneurship, besides developing the training facilities for farmers, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and villagers associated with bamboo sector.

It would also facilitate market awareness to J&K entrepreneurs and facilitating the joint exhibitions, export promotions, LG Sinha said.

Union MoS, Jitendra Singh said that with the signing of MoU, the post-COVID economy had taken off from J&K and the untapped huge bamboo reserves of the region would be an important part in India’s future economy and J&K as well.