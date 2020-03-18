J&K govt suspends Mata Vaishno Devi shrine yatra over Covid-19

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday suspended Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine yatra in Katra as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak of coronavirus disease.

“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of All Inter State Buses – Incoming and Outgoing from J&K, banned from today,” said a government spokesman, on Twitter.

“In view of the advisories issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the J&K Government considering the spread of coronavirus, Yatra to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji has been closed from today. This has been done to ensure the safety of the pilgrims and the people at large. The pilgrims are requested not to plan their visit to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji till the situation normalises completely,” said an official handout.

However, Pooja, Aarti and other rituals shall be held at the Holy Cave Shrine as usual, it added.

So far three positive cases of coronavirus have been reported from Jammu region of the Union Territory.