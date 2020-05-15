JK Judicial Academy holds webinars

Amidst the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, continuing Judicial Activity related training programmes have started picking up pace in the UT with J&K Judicial Academy resuming its activities through Web and App based communication platforms by organizing online training programmes for the Judicial Officers and Induction Trainees.

J&K Judicial Academy has initiated this step to utilize the time available in the wake of COVID for further enhancing the intellectual skills and knowledge of Judicial Officers. ‘Since the regular court processes are on restricted mode, Judicial Officers find some time available to be utilized for academic pursuits which they would find difficult in normal times with lot of case workload’.

These training programmes are being conducted as live Webinars attended by the Judicial Officers of all ranks and the Induction Trainees.

In this regard, the J&K Judicial Academy in last two days organised Webinars on “Stress Management” conducted by eminent Resource Person Dr Harish Shetty, and “Role of Referral Judges in the Mediation Process” conducted by Veena Ralli a renowned Advocate Mediator and organizing Secretary of ‘Samadhan’, Delhi High Court Mediation Center. Series of Webinars shall continue till the return of normalcy in the courts’ functioning.