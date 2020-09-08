J&K Panchayats get Rs 10 lakh each ahead of B2V3

General Administration Department (GAD) on Monday sanctioned grant of Rs 10 lakhs for each panchayat for execution of Back to Village works under third phase in Jammu and Kashmir.

“An amount of Rs 2000 out of amount shall be specifically earmarked for purchasing sports kits in these panchayats,” reads an order issued by the GAD in view of the proposed Back to Village Programme starting from October 2 to October 12, 2020, in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The B2V3 will be preceded by buildup of 21 days Jan Abhiyan/ Awami Mohim which include implementation of three components including Adhikar abhiyan/Muhim Barai-e-Haqooq, Unnat Gram Abhiya/Dehi Taraqiyati Muhim and the Jan Sunwai Abhiyan/Awami Sunwai Muhim,” reads the order.

The GAD has directed all the district officers to remain present at the place of their postings to assist the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts to dispose of the grievances of the people especially in view of the back to village three schedule.

“No leave except on the ground of medical exigency will be sanctioned during the period of Jan abhiyan/awami Muhim and back to village three programme,” reads the order issued by the General Administration Department.

Besides, all the administrative secretaries were directed to visit their allotted districts during the back to village three campaign. To make sure of the success of the BV3, the administrative secretaries and Head of the Departments were also directed not to call their subordinate officers during the campaign of back to village three.

“The Deputy Commissioners and head of the departments and other officers should conduct extensive field tours during the campaign to ensure implementation redressal of all complaints received during back to village one and two,” according to the order.

“These complaints will also be entered in the new public grievance system being launched on September 19, 2020,” according to the GAD order.

As per the order: “The visiting officers of back to village 2 (BV2) should informally visit panchayats allocated to them and take stock of developmental scenario alongwith the status of disposal of the grievances registered during back to village two and record their observation.”

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police concerned should attend to public grievances every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM during the Jan abhiyan/awami Muhim.

The DC should attend the public grievances on a five-day week schedule from 10:30 to 11:30 AM (except Wednesday’s earmarked for Youm-e-block/block divis celebration).