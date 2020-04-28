J&K police shows solidarity with corona warriors

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh led J&K police personnel in showing solidarity with corona warriors here on Tuesday.

Saluting COVID19 warriors, senior police officers of PHQ & APHQ, police officers of Jammu district, Commandants of Jammu based armed/IRP battalions, doctors from police hospital Jammu and police personnel of PHQ and APHQ gathered in the lawns of PHQ to show their solidarity with the front line fighters against the corona virus while observing all social distancing norms and other protocols.

ADGsP, B Srinivas, AK Choudhary, Deepak Kumar, SJ M Gillani, Abdul Ghani Mir; IGsP, SD Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Garib Dass, Alok Kumar; DIsG, SSsP and other Jammu based GOs participated in the solidarity function.

Speaking on the occasion the DGP said, on behalf of J&K Police, doctors and paramedical staff of police hospitals, “I thank and pay solidarity to lakhs of corona warriors of the country.”

He said police stands with all doctors, police personnel, paramedical staff, and all those who were providing essential services while risking their lives to save people.

The DGP said it was unfortunate that at some places mischievous elements were violating the government orders and attacking the corona warriors.

He said stern action will be taken against such violators and added around 60 police personnel were injured at different places while enforcing the lockdown.

Meanwhile, functions were held by all the district police and armed/IRP police units. In Kashmir, IGP Kashmir led a solidarity Sammelan held at District Police Lines, Srinagar. DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar participated in the event and expressed solidarity with corona warriors.

Budgam police showed solidarity with the front line warriors, in a function. At Kulgam, police organised an event in expressing thanks to the frontline fighters.

Police in Ganderbal, Anantnag, Awantipora, Shopian, Bandipora, Handwara, Baramulla and Sopore organized solidarity events for forefront warriors. Solidarity functions were also organized at DPL.

Railway police Kashmir organized functions at all GRP stations and at zonal railway police headquarters to express solidarity with the fellow countrymen.

In Jammu, district police organized an event in the DPL Jammu. Police also organized events at Samba and Udhampur to show solidarity with the frontline fighters against.

Women battalion, IRP 15th, and IRP 19th Battalion also organized events to express solidarity with the corona warriors. Security headquarters J&K also held solidarity parade conducted in gratitude of corona warriors in the country.