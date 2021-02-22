JK registers 58 new COVID-19 cases

Another 58 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday while no COVID-related death was reported from anywhere in J&K, officials said.

They said of the 58 persons who tested positive, 47 were from Kashmir and 11 were from Jammu division.

The officials said 44 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

So far, 1,25,925 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 1,23,236 have recovered while 1954 succumbed to the dreaded virus.

There are 735 active cases in J&K of which 166 are from Jammu division and 569 are from Kashmir division.