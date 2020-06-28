J&K reports 204 new COVID-19 cases, total now 6966

The Government on Saturday informed that 204 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 13 from Jammu division and 191 from Kashmir division, were reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6966.

Moreover, 145 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 58 from Jammu Division and 87 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6966 positive cases, 2648 are Active Positive, 4225 have recovered and 93 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 82 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 345426 test results available, 338460 samples have been tested as negative till June 27, 2020.

Additionally, till date 272041 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 39403 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2648 in hospital isolation and 47422 under home surveillance. Besides, 182444 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 288 positive cases (including 04 case reported today) with 37 Active Positive, 250 recovered (including 12 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Srinagar has 844 positive cases (including 49 cases reported today) with 572 Active Positive, 250 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 22 deaths; Anantnag district has 633 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today), with 170 Active Positive, 457 recovered (including 01 case recovered today), 06 deaths; Baramulla has 800 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today) with 410 Active Positive, 375 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today), 15 deaths; Shopian has 730 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today) with 188 Active Positive, 532 recovered (including 14 recoveries reported today) and 10 deaths; Kupwara has 517 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 132 Active Positive, 380 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today) and 05 deaths; Budgam has 371 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 178 Active Positive and 186 recovered cases and 07 deaths; Ganderbal has 86 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 24 active positive cases and 62 recoveries; Kulgam has 759 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today), with 246 Active Positive and 501 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths and Pulwama reported 429 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 243 active positive cases and 182 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today) and 04 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 325 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 59 active positive cases and 259 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today) and 07 deaths; Udhampur has 259 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 98 active positive cases, 160 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 136 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 60 Active Positive and 76 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today; Rajouri has 104 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 50 active positive cases and 53 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Kathua has 211 positive cases with 59 Active positive and 152 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today; Kishtwar has 27 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 07 active positive cases and 20 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today); Ramban has 215 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 61 active positive and 154 recoveries; Reasi has 40 positive cases with 14 active positive and 26 recovered; Poonch has 120 positive cases with 23 active positive and 96 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 72 positive cases with 17 active positive cases and 54 recoveries and 01 death.