J&K reports 213 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 6762

The Government on Friday said that 213 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 58 from Jammu division and 155 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 6762.

Also, 01 COVID-19 death has been reported from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 113 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 35 from Jammu Division and 78 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 6762 positive cases, 2591 are Active Positive, 4080 have recovered and 91 have died; 11 in Jammu division and 80 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 338903 test results available, 332141 samples have been tested as negative till June 26, 2020.