J&K Revenue Officers Working Committee calls on LG's Advisor, CS

J&K Revenue Officers Working Committee Friday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor R R Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary B V R Subramanium to apprise them about their grievances and demands.

A statement of the committee issued here said their delegation comprising Fayaz Ahmad Baba, Muhammad Yasin and Shabir Ahmad called on Advisor Bhatnagar and Chief Secretary Subramanium.

“The committee delegation apprised them about their grievance and demands pertaining to Revenue officers. The demands include confirmation and absorption of all LA in-charge NTs and confirmation of LA in-charge Tehsildars,” the statement said.

It said that the delegation also briefed Bhatnagar and Subramanium about the recent order regarding the withdrawal of salary of LA incharge NTs and appealed for its revocation. The delegation also raised the issue of non-conducting of DPCs on time.

“We also briefed them that the Revenue officers are deprived of KAS slots which get occupied by direct appointees that has blocked the career progression of the Revenue department,” the statement said.

The committee said Bhatnagar and Subramanium assured them of redressing their grievances.