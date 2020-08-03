J&K SLSA observes 'Vrikshabandhan' day

J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) on Monday observed the “Vrikshabandhan” day.

As per a statement issued here, the initiative is undertaken under the guidance of its patron-in-chief, Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and under innovative instructions of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman of J&K SLSA.

It was under taken all across the districts of the UT’s of J&K and Ladakh with an intention to sensitize people towards environment protection and foster a sense of emotional attachment with nature.

The para legal volunteers, children and members of society planted trees, tied the threads around them and vowed to take care and protect them like their siblings.

At Udhampur, “Vrikshabandhan” was observed by DLSA, Udhampur by tying knots of Rakhies around trees and pledging to protect the environment, more particularly trees. At Ramnagar, similar activities were undertaken by children who were motivated by the Para Legal Volunteers to save trees.

At Samba, District Legal Services Authority Samba observed “Vrikshabandhan” as an opportunity to bond with nature with the tenet to create lifelong relation of human and trees strengthened with the thread of care, concern and protection. The para legal volunteers (PLV) tied threads around trees and vowed to safeguard them. They were joined by children and members of the society as volunteers in the cause.

Similar activities were undertaken by DLSA Reasi where PLVs and children celebrated the occasion by planting saplings and also by tying Rakhis around the trees and plants.

Similar activities were undertaken by District Legal Services Authorities of all districts across J&K and Ladakh, as a unique way of strengthening bond with nature and to encourage people to take care of trees like their own loved ones. The campaign received enthusiastic response from all quarters.