J&K SLSA organises week long Yoga activities

Under the guidance of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice J&K High Court and Patron-in-Chief J&K SLSA and the dynamic supervision of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K SLSA, “6th International Yoga Day” was observed by J&K SLSA today with an objective to integrate the mental, physical and spiritual faculties in the pursuit of health and overall wellness of human beings.

Adhering to the theme of International Yoga Day, 2020,“Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family” in reflection of the need to maintain social distancing, J&KSLSA observed the day by organizing series of activities involving persons of all age groups through Yoga demonstrations, Lectures, Awareness sessions and Workshops across the districts of UT’s of J&K and Ladakh- conducted by District Legal Services Authorities and their Para Legal Volunteers.

District Legal Services Authority, Baramulla observed the day by organizing Yoga session with students from different schools, Lawyers, PLVs and staff members at District Court Complex. The programme was organized in association with Department of Youth Services and Sports and participation certificates were also given after the event. At Bandipora, Yoga event was organized by District Legal Services Authority, Bandipora at SK stadium involving people from all sections of the society. Due precautions regarding safety norms were taken and all SOP’s issued by the concerned authorities were followed strictly during the event. At Anantnag , an online awareness programme was organized by DLSA Anantnag on “ Benefits of Yoga” . A Yoga session was also organized for beginners at ADR Centre, Anantnag.