J&K to host 'All India Mushaira, KaviSammelan'

Divisional Commissioner, SanjeevVerma, today reviewed the arrangements for smooth conduct of All India Urdu Mushaira and Hindi KaviSammelan, here at a meeting of concerned officers.

The all India Mushaira and KaviSammalen are being organised on January 27 and 28 here at GeneralZorawar Singh Auditorum, Jammu University.

The Divisional Commissioner reviewed the arrangements being put in place by various concerned departments for smooth conduct of the event. The meeting was attended by Secretary, Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, MuneerUl Islam; Director Floriculture, K S Chib; SSP Security, Swarn Singh; ADC Jammu, Gansham Singh; Joint Director Information, NamritaDogra; Joint Director Hospitality and Protocol, AnsuyaJamwal; Joint Director Tourism, NeelamKhajuria, Head of Departments Urdu and Hindi besides senior officers of JMC, Police, Traffic and other concerned.

The meeting had threadbare discussions on various important arrangements including printing of invitation cards, accommodation for poets, transportation and publicity of the event.