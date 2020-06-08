J&K to see new era of peace, prosperity: Andrabi

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokesperson DarakhshanAndrabi Monday said the Modi-government at the Centre would usher “new era of peace and prosperity” in J&K.

She was addressing a press conference here in connection with completion of one year of NarendraModi-led government 2.0 at the Centre.

She said the last six years of Modi government were “the era of India’s re-emergence as a world leader.” “During this brief period India has succeeded in resolving very significant but complicated issue within the country and also succeeded in emerging as the key-player in international decision making having global impact,” Andrabi said while enumerating the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

She said during the past seven decades, J&K was deprived of the real development and opportunities for economic growth and progress.

“Those who raised the slogans for the special status were instrumental in hollowing the structure. It was only a political tool for power for all of them with no benefit to the public,” said Andrbai.

“We are now in the re-organized J&K and let us give this new arrangement some time to yield results for the benefit of the welfare and development of the people,” said Andrabi.

She said the task in J&K was huge and every flaw was being removed step-by-step. She said the Lieutenant Governor’s administration was addressing to each and every problem in a structured manner. “We are hopeful that with the help of the Central government, the LG administration is changing the system of governance and making everybody feel that government means the welfare of the people, not their political exploitation,” Andranbi said.

She said: “We were going fast on the track of positive change in J&K but things cannot be changed overnight. Substituting the political chain of looting the public treasuries and amassing wealth while in power, we are creating a chain of systematic fool-proof and transparent public reach-out chain within J&K, so that the people are benefited without corruption and exploitation,” said Andrabi.