J&K wants development not dynasty: Shahnawaz

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesman and former union minister Shahnawaz Hussain Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir wants development not dynasty.

Addressing a news conference at BJP’s Jammu headquarters, Hussain who is also the BJP’s J&K election co-incharge Shahnawaz said, “J&K is the crown of India and our government is sincere to take the development in the region to the top as well. We will ensure electricity, water and better roads and no load shedding and darkness which is the hallmark of Congress and ‘Gupkar Gang,’” he said.

Hussain, who has been camping in J&K for the past 15 days for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants pen not gun in the hands of the local youth.”

Describing as “encouraging” the response of the people to the party’s campaign in the Valley, Hussain said, “The entire route from Srinagar to Anantnag was decorated with BJP flags. I talked to the people at the grass-roots level during my visit to nook and corner of the Valley and they want development and better future for their children and it is only BJP that can fulfill their aspirations.”

“The people in Jammu have always been with the party and BJP is living in their hearts. Our aim is to make J&K the tourism hub of the world,” the BJP leader said. “Our government will take J&K forward and ensure enough employment opportunities to the local youth.”

He said the leaders of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) were not moving around because they were not interested in campaigning.

“They just indulge in making allegations. They should stop misleading the public,” Hussain said. “Our aim is to have the Panchayati Raj system fully implemented so that development can happen here with dynasty-free and corruption-free J&K.”

About the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, he said, “Today he too is feeling suffocated in the Congress because only sycophancy prevails in the Congress.”