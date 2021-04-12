Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 1:10 AM

J&K will adopt best global practices in water resources management: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that Jammu and Kashmir would adopt best global practices in water resources management.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that reviewing the issues of Water Resources Development and Management in Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (WRRA) complex, LG Sinha said conservation of water resources was the top priority of J&K administration and J&K would adopt best global practices in water resources management.

He said that the public should also come forward to realise its duty by understanding the importance of every drop of water.

LG Sinha said that development was necessary but it should not happen at the cost of natural resources. “I assure all the citizens of J&K that no new locality or market will be allowed to come up on water bodies. Conservation of water resources is the top priority of the J&K administration,” he said.

LG Sinha said that J&K was rich in water resources but due to unplanned development and increase in population, the availability of clean water was in danger and the management and regulation of water resources becomes more important.

