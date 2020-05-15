JKADCSA dismayed over delay in release of employees' salary

J&K All Department Clerical Staff Association (JKADCSA) on Friday expressed dismay over delay in release of salary to the employees following the introduction of new pay system.

In a statement, J&K President JKADSCA, Babu Hussain Malik said the administration introduced the pay system with from April and the medium of the deal of the salary was advised to be J&K pay system.

“All employees appreciated the initiative taken but unfortunately having limitation of resources and the buggy J&K pay system portal have put all DDO’s in trouble as the portal sans various features, sections which has led to confusion among employees,” he said.

He said amid the slow-speed internet in J&K no assistance was being received from NIC and the employees have been left to suffer.

“The system needs high end interest speed. We suggest putting the new system on testing mode for some time and ensure salary of the employees through the existing system,” he said.

The Association has alleged violation of rule and norms in the promotion order issued by the GAD in April.

Malik referred to the recent placement order where by one section officer of J&K civil secretariat subordinate services has been placed as Under Secretary and posted as administrative officers in J&K Power Development Corporation.