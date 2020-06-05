JKAP delegation calls on LG Murmu

A delegation of J&K Apni Party called on the Lieutenant Governor (LG), Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday here at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of various issues of public importance.

The delegation comprising former Minister, Manjit Singh, Vikram Malhotra, Namrata Sharma and Pooja Kapoor submitted a memorandum of demands and issues pertaining to parking of vehicles, management of quarantine centres, mining of minor minerals, power supply to border residents for farming and de-silting of minor irrigation channels in villages along the International Border and other issues.

The LG assured the delegation to take up the genuine demands and issues projected by them for examination and early redressal.