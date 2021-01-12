JKAP leader, public delegation hail Govt for announcing FRA

A public delegation from Rajouri led by former Minister and senior leader of J&K Apni Party, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation hailed the UT Government for initiating the implementation of Forest Rights Act for betterment of tribal community. He further apprised the Lt Governor about various developmental issues of Rajouri area including augmentation of Banking facilities, upgradation of health facilities, besides other issues of public importance.

Similarly, former Minister, Abdul Ghani Kohli met the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare issues of Gujjar-Bakerwal community including creation of Gujjar scout; setting up of model Eklavya institutions; transport facilities for nomadic people, among others.