JKAP opens office in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Monday opened the party office in the winter capital Jammu and resolved to act as a “bridge” between the two regions of the Union territory.

Speaking on the occasion, the party President, Altaf Bukhari said people of Jammu as well as Kashmir want restoration of statehood to J&K.

“We are acting as a bridge between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir and both the regions have the same demand for restoration of the statehood to J&K, domicile law on land and jobs and Assembly elections,” said Bukhari.

He said the JKAP was “doing politics in a transparent manner to bring development to J&K and give justice to the common man.”

“We have no emotional slogans to blackmail people. We are focused to give ensure employment opportunities for them,” said Bukhari. The party opened the Jammu office in Gandhi Nagar area and organised its first meeting with leaders and workers from across the division.

Former Minister and senior JKAP leader, Ghulam Hassan Mir, inaugurated the office and chaired the maiden meeting of party leaders.

Mir insisted on the party leaders to work as a “united force” to end misunderstanding between people of Kashmir and Jammu.

“It is our resolve to end regional and communal politics in Jammu and Kashmir to bring people of both the regions close to each other and unite them. The JKAP will work as a bridge between the two regions for the prosperity of J&K,” Mir said.

He said the party will also work as a bridge between government and people who have been left without representatives in the ongoing COVID19 situation.

Another JKAP leader and former Minister, Manjit Singh said people have “pinned their hope on JKAP as other political parties have played politics on regional lines.”

“We will represent all sections of the society without any difference,” he said.