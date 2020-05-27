Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 28, 2020, 3:21 AM

JKAP seek LG's intervention for smooth migration of nomads

J&K Apni Party on Wednesday appealed Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu to allow smooth migration of nomads with their live stocks, without any further delay towards the postures in upper reaches.

In a statement, senior party leader, Syed Asgar Ali said the process of issuing “No Objection Certificates” (NoC) should be expedited so that the nomads get permission as early as possible and shift to the postures in upper reaches.

“Hot summers will lead to the loss of live stocks, and cattle,” he said, adding the nomads were dependent upon their cattle and if they die, the nomads will face starvation-like situation.

Ali urged the government to ensure the nomads were not harassed and their free movement was allowed towards their postures in upper reaches.”

