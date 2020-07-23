JKAP will empower youth in real sense: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday said the core agenda of his party was socio-political empowerment of youth of J&K who have faced decades of neglect and disempowerment.

“JKAP pledges to work tirelessly for fulfillment of genuine aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially its youth,” said Bukhari, in a statement.

The JKAP President was interacting with a several delegations consisting of seasonal teachers, employees serving in Ladakh, water testing lab contractual employees of Jal Shakti department and advocates deputation who called on Altaf Bukhari at JKAP office here.

Bukhari assured them their issues will be highlighted before the authorities concerned for early redressal.

Meanwhile, large numbers of youth from Jammu East, Jammu West and Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituencies joined JKAP, said the statement. Welcoming them in the party, Bukhari said JKAP will undo the wrongs done with both the regions and bring people of Jammu and Kashmir regions close to each other.

“The youth want employment opportunities. We will focus on the youth to provide them all the opportunities for their better future,” said Bukhari. “The youth are looking forward to political developmental oriented politics and that is why many youth are joining the party with expectations which need to be addressed.”

He said both the regions have same aspirations like development, jobs, electricity, better healthcare facilities, education system and JKAP has become a platform to represent the youth in despair. He expressed concern over electricity, water, and healthcare facilities in rural areas of Jammu. Among JKAP senior leaders present on the occasion were Muhammed Dilawar Mir, Manjit Singh, Vijay Bakaya and others.

Meanwhile, Bukhari expressed grief over the demise of Darshan Devi. In his condolence message, Bukhari expressed sympathy with the bereaved family members over the untimely demise of Dharshna Devi, sister of senior Congress leader, Davinder Singh (Bindu) and Block Development Chairman (BDC), Chairman, Baronti, Brijeshwar Singh Indu. Bukhari prayed for the peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.