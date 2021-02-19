JKBOSE declares Jammu winter zone 12th class annual result

J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Friday declared the result of Higher Secondary Examination Part II (Class 12th), session annual (regular) 2020, winter zone of Jammu division.

As per JKBOSE spokesperson, the Board managed to declare the result in time despite unprecedented and innumerable challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

15056 candidates appeared in the said examination spread over 183 Examination Centres, out of which 10672 have been declared qualified constituting 71 percent of the total examinees. Girls have again outnumbered boys by scoring a pass percentage of 73 whereas boys’ pass percentage was 69 percent.

In Science stream, the first position has been bagged by Rahul Sharma of Sunita Devi Memorial HSS, Kishtwar by scoring 97.6 percent marks, Mohammed Edrees Mir of GHSS(B), Bhaderwah is the topper of Commerce Stream with 86.6 percent marks whereas Sana Amin Malik from G(G)HSS, Kishtwar excelled in Arts Stream with 91.4 percent marks.

Most of the top positions have been bagged by the government schools.

Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson, JKBOSE expressed her gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor R R Bhatnagar and B K Singh Administrative Secretary, School Education department, Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu, entire divisional and district level administrative machinery, Maneesh Sareen, secretary JKBOSE and whole team of the officers and officials of JKBOSE Jammu division for unconditional support in tough times.