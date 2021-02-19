Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:32 PM

JKBOSE declares Jammu winter zone 12th class annual result

71 percent students qualify; girls outshine
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 19, 2021, 11:32 PM
Representational Pic

J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Friday declared the result of Higher Secondary Examination Part II (Class 12th), session annual (regular) 2020, winter zone of Jammu division.

As per JKBOSE spokesperson, the Board managed to declare the result in time despite unprecedented and innumerable challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending News

International Mother Language Day | Educate in language we speak, understand: Language experts

File Photo of Mehbooba Mufti

Hold dialogue with people of J&K, Pakistan: Mehbooba

Poor mobile network irks Handwara villagers

J&K transporters announce indefinite strike from Feb 24

15056 candidates appeared in the said examination spread over 183 Examination Centres, out of which 10672  have been declared qualified constituting 71 percent of the total examinees. Girls have again outnumbered boys by scoring a pass percentage of 73 whereas boys’ pass percentage was 69 percent.

In Science stream, the first position has been bagged  by Rahul Sharma of Sunita Devi Memorial HSS, Kishtwar by scoring  97.6 percent marks, Mohammed Edrees Mir of GHSS(B), Bhaderwah is the topper of Commerce Stream with 86.6 percent marks whereas Sana Amin Malik from G(G)HSS, Kishtwar excelled in Arts Stream with 91.4 percent  marks.

Most of the top positions have been bagged by the government schools.

Latest News

Gulmarg Igloo Café, a major tourist attraction

Al-Badr OGW arrested: IGP

Army awards compensation to porters

Representational Pic

Man found hanging with tree in Rajouri village

Prof. Veena Pandita, Chairperson, JKBOSE expressed her gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor R R Bhatnagar  and B K Singh Administrative Secretary, School Education department, Anuradha Gupta, Director School Education Jammu, entire divisional and district level administrative machinery, Maneesh Sareen, secretary JKBOSE and whole team of the officers and officials of JKBOSE Jammu division for unconditional support in tough times.

Related News