JKCSNGEU demands removal of pay anomaly, launch of welfare measures

A delegation of J&K Civil Secretariat (Non-Gazetted) Employees Union (JKCSNGEU) today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation led by its President, Rouf Ahmad Bhat comprising of Sanjeev Sharma, Vice-President JKCSNGEU and Hilal Ahmad Bhat, General Secretary JKCSNGEU submitted a memorandum of demands and issues to the Lt Governor pertaining to Career Progression for J&K Civil Secretariat (Subordinate) Service; Comprehensive Accommodation Policy for Darbar move employees; placement of Accounts Officers as DDOs in various offices on the analogy of J&K Police Department and removal of disparity of Pay in respect to AAOs of KSAS and IAAS; creation of posts for promotion of Non-LLB cadre of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and removal of pay anomaly of Legal Assistants.

The members of the delegation also projected demands including upgradation/ promotion of Statistical Officers of E&S Service; creation of adequate Ministerial staff (UT Cadre) for management of newly created Degree Colleges in Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat and time bound conduction of regular DPCs.

They also drew Lt Governor’s attention towards the issue of transportation and funeral arrangements for the deceased move employees and their family members.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor were also present during the interaction.

Earlier, a delegation of Jammu Automobile Dealers Association also called on the Lt Governor at Raj Bhavan and apprised him of their concerning issues.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the demands and issues projected by the members of the delegations and assured them that all the genuine concerns and demands put forth by them would be looked into meticulously.