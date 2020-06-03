JKERA/JTFRP resumes work on projects in Kashmir: CEO

Chief Executive Officer J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency & Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Wednesday directed the officials of the project Management Unit JTFRP to restart work on projects across districts within the Kashmir division.

According to statement, Dr Abid directed the engineers to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the UT Administration for the execution of developmental activities which include social distancing, health and hygiene measures like provision of sanitizers etc to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The JTFRP officials claimed in the meeting with CEO that work has been resumed on the construction of state of the art 5 –storeyed additional Block at Lal Ded Maternity Hospital Srinagar.

“The new block is proposed to be constructed with base isolation technology which is being used for the first time in J&K for disaster resilience and performance-based design.”

The statement said in North Kashmir, work has re started on the construction of Gogjidaji bridge Sopore via Tarzoo-Naidkhai to Sumbal Bandipore.

“Work has also restarted on the upgradation of Amberpora- Haritar road in Baramulla District connecting villages of Amberpora, Akhanpora, Haritar and Rabi Gaon. It will provide an alternate route from Sopore via Tarzoo to Pattan. Resumption of work on the other sub-projects in North Kashmir will be taken up soon.”