JKNPP complains Lt Governor about cyber-related calls

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) President Bhim Singh Tuesday complained Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha about the cyber crimes committed by “cyber crime officials”.

A statement of JKNPP issued here quoted Singh as conveying to the LG that he had received many complaints from senior and distinguished persons in public life that they were receiving phones and messages from unknown persons claiming to be “cyber crime officials”.

“Even account numbers of the banks are provided by the so-called cyber representatives demanding huge money from the chosen persons. Some of the very senior persons holding distinguished positions were forced by coercion to deposit huge money even in lakhs in the account number,” the statement quoted Singh as telling LG Sinha.

The JKNPP statement said Singh had also provided details of a latest case of a senior distinguished person to a senior Police officer.

Urging LG Sinha to intervene and save the working and discipline of the Police integrity, Singh said that the cyber crime offences had been brought under the Police department and the offenders in cyber crimes were free to exploit the innocent and honourable members of the society.

Singh urged LG Sinha to appoint a senior Police officer at least holding a rank not less than ADGP and direct all police stations holding cyber cells to report to the office of ADGP.

“The crime has gone into the hands of criminals, exploiters and highway robbers in J&K. This process is not less dangerous in the society than the planted militancy. It deserves urgent attention of the Government of India and Lt Governor Sinha,” Singh said in the statement.