JKNPP holds rally at Ghordi DDC constituency

Spearheading the aggressive campaign for Panthers Party in Ghordi DDC Constituency, the party President & Former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia accompanied by Ghordi DDC Candidate Vishavdev Singh (Kuldeep Master), Sanjit Sharma Candidate from Jaganoo DDC Constituency holds massive rally at Ghordi here today.

While addressing a huge gathering at Ghordi, NPP Leader Mankotia said that local BJP leaders are afraid of facing the general public in election campaigns even their Centre leadership is not showing any faith in them, now Union Ministers are begging for them in Local DDC elections.

Balwant Singh Mankotia vociferously asserted that since all the Central based & Kashmir centric political parties had belied the hopes and aspirations of the people of Jammu, Panthers Party alone had stood firm to emerge as a reckoning force to liberate them from the decades old socio-political discrimination. He said that with the entire concentration of the present central govt led by the BJP on Kashmir, the Jammu region was perpetually left neglected economically and politically besides facing severe identity crisis.