JKNPP President resigns from party membership

In a setback to the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), its president and former legislator Balwant Singh Mankotia Wednesday announced his resignation from the basic membership of the party.

Mankotia, a two-time former MLA from Udhampur constituency, was on February 6 re-elected as party president, a post which he has held for the past over one decade.

“With a heavy heart, I announce my resignation from all posts and responsibilities in the party and also from the basic membership of the party,” Mankotia said in a video message on his Facebook page.