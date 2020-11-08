JKP organizes Kathua Half marathon

Kathua Police under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters organized Kathua Half Marathon “Run for Unity & Run against Drugs.”

According to a statement, the half marathon event with the theme “Chal Daod Laga” evoked overwhelming response from the people of all walks particularly the children and youth. Over 2000 people had registered themselves for the event which included 108 female participants as well.

Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh was the chief guest on the occasion. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is making every effort to strengthen the bond with its people especially the youth and will continue to do so in future too. He advised youth to stay away from drugs and exhorted upon them to adopt good habits in making their surroundings a better place. He advised the participants to follow all advisories on COVID and health protocols which will not only save them but also others in the civil society.

The DGP J&K distributed the medals, trophies, and cash prizes among the winners. Kulbir Singh stood first in the 10 km category, Balbir Kumar second and Pinkay Kumar third. In Half Marathon (21 Kms) category, Sunil Choudhary was adjudged first, Hans Raj second and Balvinder Singh third.