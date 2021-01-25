JKPCB chairman reviews 'consent mechanism of board'

The Online Consent Management and Monitoring System (OCMMS) of the Pollution Control Board was today reviewed by the Chairman, JKPCB, Suresh Chugh, here at a meeting.

He said that the main objective of taking review meetings regularly is to expedite the processing of online cases under consent mechanism, so as to give a boost to young entrepreneurs, who are establishing new industries as per the New Industrial Policy of the Government viz. Start-up, make in India etc.

The Chairman directed the Regional Directors of Pollution Control Board, Jammu / Kashmir and other officers to ensure Zero Pendency in dealing with the consent cases and lapse in this regard or delay shall be construed as hindrance in the implementation of the Government policies. He advised the Member Secretary and the Regional Directors to provide sufficient staff in the divisions, where there is an influx of new industries and directed them for early disposal of consent cases.

The Chairman was also apprised that from January 2017 to December, 2020, 10019 applications were received for Consent to Establish/Operate/ Establish (Renewal)/Operate (Renewal) by the Board and the consent were granted to 7723 during the period, which is 77% of successful disposal of consent cases. The Board rejected 1925 applications for certain shortcomings which is 19% of total applications received by the Board. He appreciated the increase in the disposal and advised all the officers to continue working with diligence, as per expectation of the Government.