JKPCC welcomes Azad's RajyaSabha speech

Welcoming the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha GhulamNabi Azad’s recent statement in the upper house of the parliament, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Saturday said that it hoped that after the restoration of 4G internet services, Government of India (GoI) would also fulfill other demands raised by Azad in the parliament.

A statement of JKPCC issued here quoted the JKPCC Vice President GhulamNabiMonga as saying that Azad had rightly raised the issue of restoration of high speed 4G internet, restoring statehood to J&K and holding early assembly polls during his recent speech in the parliament.

“While restoration of 4G internet services is welcome, we are hopeful that statehood to J&K is restored and assembly elections held at the earliest. Similarly, the order of issuing domiciles to non-locals must be rescinded without any further delay,” Monga said in the statement. “As Azad rightly put it in the RajyaSabha that local people across the three regions – Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh – are not happy that anyone can buy their land or get jobs, it is high time that GoI takes appropriate steps to correct the wrongs done on August 5, 2019.”

He said the August 5 decision had triggered vehement criticism from residents of Jammu as well as Kashmir and Ladakh, who say they would be deprived of government jobs and land holdings.