JKPUM urges Centre to resume talks with Pakistan

J&K United Peace Movement (JKPUM) on Wednesday appealed to the government of India to hold talks with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue.

Members of the JKPUM assembled here at the Exhibition Ground, holding placards and demanded that the Centre should restore statehood to J&K.

The protesters representing different communities shouted slogans in support of communal brotherhood and protection to the jobs and land for locals.

“The government of India should hold talks with Pakistan with a motive to bring peace,” said former Member Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rehman, who is senior leader of JKPUM.

He said there should be “no-war pact” between the two nuclear countries. “J&K residents are the party to the dispute and they should be made part of any kind of dialogue,” he said.

The former MP demanded that the 5 August 2019 decision should be revoked and special status of J&K should be restored. “If it is not done, we will launch agitation. When states like Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are demanding more rights and protection, snatching of constitutional rights to J&K is unjustified,” he said.

Another protester said the government should restore the statehood of J&K and provide protection to jobs and land for locals.

“With August 5 decision, the BJP has damaged the country’s cause in Kashmir. They are questioning pro-India and mainstream political parties which is unjustified,” said the former MP. Rehman and others including social worker ID Khajuria, ex-minister Babu Singh and Narinder Singh Khalsa were part of the protest.