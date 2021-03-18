J&K's 60% eligible families enrolled under Sehat: Govt

The government Thursday said that 60 percent eligible families of Jammu and Kashmir had been enrolled under the Sehat scheme and 71.5 percent under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme of Ayushman Bharat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam chaired a meeting to review the functioning of PMJAY and Sehat schemes that was attended by administrative secretaries of the departments of Health and Medical Education, Home, Housing and Urban Development, Information, Youth Services and Sports, School Education, Tribal Affairs besides Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Mission Director National Health Mission (NHM), Director SKIMS and Principal GMC Jammu participated in the meeting.

The statement said that during the meeting, it was informed that so far 4,27,466 families and 14,85,059 beneficiaries – 71.49 percent and 48.06 percent of the respective targets had been enrolled under PMJAY.

It said that under the universal health coverage scheme ‘Sehat’ 8,77,846 families and 31,71,918 beneficiaries – 60.27 percent and 41.88 percent of the respective targets had been covered.

The statement said that a total of 38,26,854 golden cards had been generated under both the schemes to facilitate access to the cashless health facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that since the launch of J&K’s prestigious Sehat scheme on 26th December 2020, claims worth Rs 5.46 crore had been settled and paid for 9647 cashless medical treatments through the golden cards issued under Ayushman Bharat.

The statement said that the Government of Jammu and Kashmir had launched ‘Sehat’ in convergence with Ayushman Bharat to extend free of cost and cashless health insurance to nearly one crore residents of J&K, thus becoming the 1st union territory in India to bring all its population under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.