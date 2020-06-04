J&K's bureaucratic dispensation taking unilateral decisions: Cong

Opposing privatization of power and imposing of unreasonable taxes of various kinds to burden people, J&K Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday lashed out at the BJP for neglecting its responsibilities towards common people.

Addressing a joint press conference here, senior party leaders Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram and others questioned how decisions were being taken by the bureaucratic dispensation, claiming most of these decisions were anti-people, anti-youth and anti-employees.

“There appears to be lack of coordination between Centre and J&K administration on various fronts leading to situation of chaos and confusion and unrest which was forcing the government to reverse the decisions,” they said.

The Congress leaders charged BJP of taking people for Jammu for granted and not only ignoring their genuine concerns and issues but giving heavy dose of taxes and financial burden apart from imposing arbitrary and unilateral decisions which were against their interests.

They said people have no one to approach in the prevailing atmosphere created by the Centre and the BJP, which has left common masses at the sole mercy of bureaucratic dispensation, which was inaccessible.

They said BJP was squarely responsible for neglect of people and the prevailing atmosphere of helplessness of common people who find no one to hear. Sympathizing with people, the party leaders raised the issues of different sections like transporters, privatization of power, issue of treating PRC as domicile certificates, mismanagement on the COVID front besides harassment to shopkeepers and people. Bhalla charged the administration and Centre of totally unsympathetic to the labourers and other poor people who were worst affected during current lockdown.