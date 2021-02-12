J&K's health sector to get major boost under World Bank-funded project

Jammu and Kashmir Health Department has installed hi-tech machines and equipment worth Rs 50 crore in various hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir under the World Bank-funded project.

“We have brought these machines to boost the health sector out of the World Bank sanctioned Rs 367.48 crore (50 million US dollars) for strengthening of healthcare facilities in J&K,” Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo told Greater Kashmir.

He said that they had installed different machines and modern equipment in the hospitals to upgrade the health sector.

Dulloo said that the project was to be completed by ending March 2021.

“The World Bank has sanctioned Rs 367.48 crore for strengthening various associated hospitals of Government Medical Colleges and district hospitals in J&K,” he said. “The procurement process for most of the items covered in the World Bank project has been initiated.”

In the continuous effort to strengthen the existing healthcare infrastructure, the Health and Medical Education Department has planned to upgrade its major healthcare institutions with the provision of machinery, equipment and other related supplies under the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) – ‘Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC)’ – funded by the World Bank.

“This project is being implemented through Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) in association with the J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (JKERA) and JTFRP,” Dulloo said. “The COVID care hospitals are being strengthened with provision of machinery and equipment like high-flow oxygen devices, modular monitors, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, infusion pumps, colour-doppler machine and four 128 slice CT-Scan machines for GMC Rajouri, GMC Kathua, SDH Sopore and District Hospital Reasi.”

He said that the Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Operation Theaters (OTs) and laboratory services in the associated hospitals of the new GMCs and the district hospitals were also being modernised with machinery and equipment.

Dulloo said that the ICUs were being equipped with portable ECG machines, cardiac monitors, ABG analyzers, X-ray machines, Hemo Dialysis Machines (Pediatrics).

“The operation theaters are being provided with the Operation Table Hydraulic, OT lights, autoclaves, sterilizers, diathermy machines, ultrasonic cutting and coagulation devices, anesthesia workstations and surgery instrument sets,” he said. “The laboratories are being fully automated with biochemistry analyzer, water purification system, bio-safety cabinets, histopathology equipments, blood component separators, deep freezers, hematology analyzers with 22 parameters.”

Dulloo said that the health sector in J&K would see a gradual change with the adoption of modern machines and equipment.

“Most of the hospitals under the project did not have a proper power backup system to continuously run the ICUs, OTs and labs. In order to ensure proper power backup, the associated hospitals of the new GMCs and district hospitals have been provided with High Capacity Electronic Oscillator System 3-Phase 50 KVA,” he said. “Thirty Community Health Centres and Sub-District Hospitals are being provided with manifold and gas pipeline systems in order to strengthen the oxygen facilities.”