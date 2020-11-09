J&K's security scenario has improved: DGP

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday said that security situation and law and order scenario across Jammu and Kashmir has improved—crediting the police personnel and urging them to work in a coordinated manner in all the circumstances.”

Chairing officers’ meeting at PHQ, ZPHQ Jammu, the DGP stresses for optimum utilization of resources for enhancing capabilities and capacities of different wings of the Police Department. This he said during an opening ceremony of move offices in winter capital, Jammu.

“Law and order and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved,” the DGP revealed during the meeting, according to police statement issued here. “Jammu and Kashmir Police has a glorious track record of professional work and meeting all the challenges with fortitude and the good work with zeal and commitment must continue,” he said, adding “Police officers must continue giving their best in maintaining the peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The DGP stressed on the officers to keep close watch on the elements inimical to peace. All field officers were asked to work out effective security arrangements for upcoming Panchayat and BDC, DDC polls.

Expressing his satisfaction over the professional working of all wings during the past six months, the DGP said that efforts need to be followed continuously to bring more efficiency in day-to-day working. “Quick disposal of the matters related to the strengthening of subordinate units should be ensured at all levels which would help bringing further improvements in their working also. He directed all units, wings of Police J&K to complete DPCs in respect of lower subordinates.

The DGP also visited different sections of the Police Headquarters and Armed Police Headquarters and interacted with the police personnel.

The meeting at PHQ was attended by ADGP (Armed) J&K A.K. Choudhary, ADGP Railways, MD PHC J&K Deepak Kumar, ADGP (Hqrs.) PHQ, Law & Order A. G. Mir, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP (Hqrs.) PHQ Garib Dass, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, AIsG of PHQ, SSP PCR Kulbir Singh, Commandants of Jammu based armed/IRP battalions and other officers.

Later, the DGP later visited Crime Headquarters, J&K and Zonal Police Headquarters, Jammu and chaired officers meeting in which he took stock of the security situation in Jammu region, preparedness for Block Development Council (BDC) elections, situation on the borders, security of vital installations, and winter preparedness.