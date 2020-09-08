J&K's young inspirational figures pioneers of change: LG

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today met this year’s Civil Services Qualifiers here at the Raj Bhavan and congratulated them for their entry into the prestigious services.

Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam, Anantnag, while Abhishek Augustsya; Devahuti; Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal hailing from Jammu met the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor observed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, are extremely talented and have excelled in every field. All they need is to realize their true potential.

The Government is committed to provide all the handholding to them by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities, he added.

“The young inspirational figures like you are the pioneers of change and a guiding light for many,’ he said.