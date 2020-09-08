Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:41 AM

J&K's young inspirational figures pioneers of change: LG

Meets civil services qualifiers in Jammu
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 1:41 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, today met this year’s Civil Services Qualifiers here at the Raj Bhavan and congratulated them for their entry into the prestigious services.

Majid Iqbal Khan from Nowgam, Anantnag, while Abhishek Augustsya; Devahuti; Sunny Gupta and Shubham Kundal hailing from Jammu met the Lt Governor.

Trending News
Representational Pic

COVID-19 claims 10 more lives, J&K toll 858

Representational Pic

'Uncategorised' militant, two OGWs blamed for grenade throwing incidents in Sopore held

A man's sample is being taken for COVID-19 testing. Mir Imran/GK

1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

GK Photo

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Delina, two others injured

The Lt Governor observed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, are extremely talented and have excelled in every field. All they need is to realize their true potential.

The Government is committed to provide all the handholding to them by facilitating and nurturing their capabilities, he added.

“The young inspirational figures like you are the pioneers of change and a guiding light for many,’ he said.

Related News