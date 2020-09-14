JKSCSTBCDC's evaluation study released

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today released evaluation study of Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes & Backward Classes Development Corporation (JKSCSTBCDC) which was the third party evaluation/impact assessment of schemes of the Corporation done by the Central University of Jammu.

Vice Chancellor Central University, Jammu, Ashok Aima and Managing Director JKSCSTBCDC, Dr. Bharat Bhushan along with senior office bearers of Central University and JKSCSTBCDC were present in the function.

Advisor complimented the Corporation for their efforts and achievements saying that the Universities should work like idea generating factory rather than degree manufacturing hub. He advised the Corporation to organise loan fairs in far flung areas where the people hailing from SC, ST and BC communities can take advantage of the developmental schemes. He also asked them to involve local panchayats for better results.

MD JKSCSTBCDC informed that the Corporation has provided loans worth Rs. 28 crore besides recovering Rs. 12 crore last year. Moreover a Single Window System has also been launched for the larger interest of the beneficiaries, he added.