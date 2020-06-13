JKSEBCC invites representatives for interaction

Jammu and Kashmir Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission (JKSEBCC) has invited public representatives (elected or non-elected) and other civil society members for an interaction, a statement said.

“Representatives of the Bar Associations of the Union Territory and all the eligible domiciles of the Union Territory are hereby informed that the Commission has started its functioning and it would be a step in aid to arrive at the correct conclusions after interaction with the elected or non elected political and social leaders, prominent citizens, having status in the society, social and religious heads and office bearer” a statement issued by the Commission said.