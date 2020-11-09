J&KSLSA observes Legal Services Day

Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKSLSA) on Monday observed ‘National Legal Services Day’ through District Legal Services Authorities across all districts of J&K and Ladakh involving Para Legal Volunteers, Panel Lawyers and other stakeholders by organising various programmes to celebrate existence of Legal Services Institutions and generate awareness regarding their functions and activities particularly for welfare of marginalized sections of the society.

According to a statement issued here, the events were organsied under the supervision of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief J&K Legal Services Authority and the guidance of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman J&K SLSA and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman Ladakh Legal Services Authority.

The aim of celebrating the day is to ensure free of charge, proficient Legal Services to weaker sections of the society as well as to make them conscious about their rights.

National Legal Services Day was celebrated by District Legal Services Authority Jammu at District Court Complex, Janipur by holding a programme which was attended by Judicial Officers, Public Prosecutor, Additional Public Prosecutor, police officers, panel lawyers, senior citizens and para legal volunteers. The participant’s were introduced to the objective and importance of Legal Services Day and deliberations were made about various provisions of the Legal Services Act.

Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman DLSA Jammu highlighted the important schemes of NALSA and the utility of Lok Adalat.

M.K Sharma, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority, while appreciating the efforts of para legal volunteers, also emphasized Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism as a great contribution towards dispute resolution. He also highlighted the importance of Lok Adalat and encouraged the concept of equality as the basis of social justice.

Other prominent participants included K. S Parihar, Presiding Officer MACT Jammu, T. K Raina , Addl. District and Sessions Judge Jammu, Naushad Ahmad Khan, Secretary DLSA Jammu, Shalini Sharma, Chairman CWC Jammu, Pooja Uppal, Legal Manager 181 Women Helpline Jammu, Advocate Deepali Arora, Advocate Leena Devi, Advocate Alisha Kohli, Advocate Upasna Thakur, P.K Choudhary and panel lawyers of DLSA Jammu.

On the occasion, the distinguished personalities including Nighat Sultana, Addl. District Judge (Bank Cases), Sandeep Gandotra, Passenger Tax Magistrate Jammu, Dinesh Gupta Special M.M Traffic Court Jammu, Salauhdin Ahmed, Additional M.M Traffic Jammu, K.K Wadhera (Senior Citizen) and PLVs namely Nitoo Raina, Sunil Bogal, Ankush Pandita, Bhajan Singh, Rahul Verma and Darshan Lal of DLSA Jammu were honored for the distinguished services rendered by them towards the poor and marginalised sections of society.

DLSA Samba observed National Legal Services Day by organizing an Interactive Workshop at Ahata-e-Waqar, Old District Court Complex Building with all Para Legal Volunteers and Panel Lawyers on the topic “Changing Role of Legal Services – Adding new dimensions” with the objective of updating the grass root level workers regarding their additional responsibilities in the wake of current scenario.