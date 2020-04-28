JKSLSA starts helpline for senior citizen

J&K State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) has started help-line for standard laborers, victims of domestic violence and children amid the ongoing lockdown.

The efforts are being taken under the guidance of Chief Justice of J&K High Court, Justice Gita Mittal and executive chairman JKSLSA, Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Since the launch of the helpline, 110 calls were received out of which 54 calls pertained to medicines, 37 calls for groceries and nine calls for hospital visits.

The helpline was launched to also provide assistance to the senior citizens, particularly for procuring medicines and groceries.

The aim of the initiative was to aid elderly people who were in immense difficulty to manage their daily chores, said a statement.

It said a team of nodal officers including Naushad Ahmad Khan (9622283677) and Sandeep Kour (9419223000) for Jammu; Noor Muhammed (9419005744) and Tabasum Qadir Parray (7889835567) for Kashmir and Spalzes Angmo (9419341131) and Tsewang Phuntsog (9419978757) for Ladakh was set-up to facilitate the senior citizens.