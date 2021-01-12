Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:05 AM

J&KSSB convenes 178th board meeting

Approves selection of 57 candidates for various posts
UPDATED: January 13, 2021, 1:05 AM
Greater Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (J&KSSB) Tuesday convened the 178th board meeting under its Chairman Khalid Jahangir to consider various matters pertaining to withheld recommendation, court cases, cancellation of selections, and release of selection list for various posts.

The meeting was attended by board members including Muhammad Shafiq Chak, Nazir Ahmad Khawaja, Pritamlal Atri, Harvinder Kour and Ashiq Hussain Lily, Controller of Examination, Musheer Ahmed Mirza and Secretary Sachin Jamwal while Special Secretary, Law, Jang Bahadur, Deputy Secretary, Vinay Khosla and other officers also assisted the board in the meeting.

The meeting had detailed discussion on various issues relating to withheld recommendation cases of divisional cadre Kashmir and Jammu, district cadres Kashmir and Jammu and PM package for migrants, pending selection list for certain posts, returning of unfilled posts to the concerned indenting departments, various pending legal cases in the form of writ petitions and original applications filed before the CAT and the board and took appropriate decisions on these important matters.

It was decided in the meeting to release withheld recommendation in respect of 28 candidates relating to various posts. Besides, 14 cases were deferred for re-examination due to qualification related issues and other deficiencies.

Moreover, the board also decided to reject the candidature of 15 candidates due to non-possession of requisite prescribed qualification and eligibility criteria on or before the prescribed cut-off date.

It also approved empanelment of agency pursuant to transparent online bidding process for developing web portal for accepting online application forms for various notifications of J&KSSB.

