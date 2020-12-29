JKSSB invites applications for 232 vacant seats from domiciles of J&K

J&K Service Selection Board has invited applications from domicile holders for 232 vacant posts in Government Departments including Higher Education, Hospitality and Protocol and Home Department.

The JKSSB has invited online application from the domicile holders for District Divisional and Union Territory cadre posts of various departments under the provisions of J&K Civil Services – Decentralization and Recruitment Act, 2010.

“138 posts are vacant in the Higher Education Department, 10 posts vacant in Hospitality and Protocol Department and 84 in Home Department,” reads the advertisement which has stated that the online application form will commence from 10.01.2021 and the last date for submission of online application will be 31.01.2021.

“The candidate should be a domicile of the Union Territory as defined in terms of notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India vide SO 1229 (E) dated 31-03-2020 and SO 1245 (E) dated 03-04-2020 read with the General Administration Department (GAD), J&K Government’s SO 166 dated 18-05-2020,” reads the advertisement.

The age limit for Open Merit candidates, including candidates in Government service, and contractual employees, would be 40 and for Schedule Caste and other reserved categories candidates would be 43, whereas for ex-serviceman the age limit is 48-years. As per the advertisement the applicants for the above vacant seats will have to pay an online fee of Rs 350.