JKSSB Online Portal | 2,08,510 candidates apply for Class IV, 46,970 for Accounts Assistant posts

As many as 2,08,510 candidates completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts through the online portal of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

46,970 applications have been submitted online for the post of Accounts Assistant. It has been noted that about 79,000 unique visitors visited the online application portal of JKSSB yesterday.

Besides, till Monday morning, 4,08,520 registrations have been done by the candidates on JKSSB’s online Portal, since the commencement of online application submission from 10th July, 2020 and

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for District/Divisional/Union Territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, in pursuance of General Administration Department’s Revised Indent No. GAD/Mtg/RB-IV/50/2020 Dated 22.06.2020 under Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

Further, the Services Selection Board has operationalized two helplines one each at Srinagar and Jammu for the convenience of aspirants. In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons, may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.