JKSSB portal records 1,13,200 registrations so far

As many as 1,13,200 registrations have been done by the candidates on Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) online portal till Thursday morning since the online application submission for Class IV posts started from July 10th, 2020, officials said.

In a statement, the officials also said that so far 47,950 candidates have also completed their online application submission process for Class IV posts.

The JKSSB has advertised 8575 Class IV posts for district/divisional/union territory cadre in various departments under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to the Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020, in pursuance of General Administration Department’s Revised Indent No. GAD/Mtg/RB-IV/50/2020 Dated 22.06.2020 under Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2020 dated 26.06.2020.

Further, the board has operationalized two helplines, one each at Srinagar and Jammu, for the convenience of aspirants.

In addition, any person who finds difficulty in submission of application form due to technical issue or for any other reasons may send a self-explanatory mail at ssbjkgrievance@gmail.com for seeking guidance, clarification etc.