J&K Services Selection Board today released 40 recommendations of withheld cases at its 171st Board meeting chaired by chairman Khalid Jahangir.

According to a statement, the Board examined 43 withheld cases in respect of which recommendations were pending and it was decided to release 40 number of recommendation of withheld cases and deferred 3 cases for further clarifications.

Besides, the Board also approved the pending selections for the 62 posts.