JKYF unveils annual calendar

J&K Yateem Foundation unveiled calendar its annual wall calendar for 2021 at its headquarters here.

The calendar was released in a function which was attended by intellectuals, columnists, writers, educationists, government officials, senior journalists and cross section of people.

JKYF statement said its Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather welcomed the guests. He said the JKYF Calendar highlights socio-economic & educational issues and other important issues and challenges confronting poor and destitute.

“The 12 month pages cover COVID 19 pandemic and precautionary measures, besides regular features including J&K’s listed Gazetted and Restricted holidays, Islamic Calendar increasing trend of suicides, ill effects of pollution on ecology and environment, objectives of Ramadhan fasting, plight of orphans & society’s responsibility, intoxicant addiction & remedies,” the statement said.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by Javaid Jawad, programme executive Press and PR.