JMC permits opening of chicken, meat shops at 6 places during Ramadan

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Monday permitted opening of chicken and meat shops at six places in the municipal limits during Ramadan after its earlier decision stoked controversy.

Facing criticism for its decision to close all the meat and chicken shops in Jammu municipal limits during Navratri festival, the Municipal Veterinary Officer (MVO) Sushil Kumar Sharma has granted permission to the meat and chicken shops at Gujjar Nagar, Talab Khatikan, Bathindi, Sunjwan, Sidhra, and Sarwal with certain conditions.

“The shop owners will have to install black glass panes or black tinted windows or curtains in front of their shops with proper covering of meat carcass with muslin cloth,” the order reads.

It states that the shop owners should ensure proper disposal of meat and chicken waste and inedible parts.

The official said that the slaughter house of JMC would remain open to cater to the requirement from 6 am to 9 am.

Earlier, the JMC had issued an order to shut all such shops following 11th General House Meeting in which a resolution on closing of meat and chicken shops was passed.

During the 12th General House Meeting, the Corporator of Ward 71 raised the issue and said: “The month of Ramadan is coinciding with Navratra and, therefore, the decision of closing of meat and chicken shops may be reconsidered.”

According to an official a detailed discussion on the matter was held in the 12th General House Meeting where a number of corporators proposed that some relaxation should be given to meat and chicken shops for this period.

The JMC had ordered closing of all meat and chicken shops in Jammu municipal limits affecting 76 Jhatka and 86 Halal shops as well as both the slaughter houses during Navratra festival.