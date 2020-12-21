Jammu, Today's Paper
JMC seals shops over non-payment of rent dues

Jammu Municipal Corporation today sealed seven municipal shops here at Trikuta Complex Dogra Hall, Jammu for non-payment of rent dues by the tenants.

The action was taken on the instructions of Commissioner, JMC, AvnyLavasa by a team led by   Assistant Commissioner (R), JMC, Sudhir Bali The shopkeepers were served several notices to deposit the rent arrears accumulated against them but despite lapse of stipulated time period they have failed to deposit the same.

Further, Jammu Municipal Corporation has appealed to all municipal allottees Commercial/Residential  to deposit rent dues along with GST upto 30th November 2020 to avoid legal action i.e. sealing of their premises and cancellation of allotment order.

