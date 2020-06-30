Jmu, Sgr Airports receive 2,185 passengers

On Day 37 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 domestic flights with 2,185 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports. Besides, an international evacuation flight carrying 171 passengers has arrived at Srinagar Airport from Sharjah.

A total of 555 passengers aboard 7 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1630 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.